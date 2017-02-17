It’s Really A Wrap: Jenneifer Garner Officially Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck After Two Years Of Separation

Jennifer Garner Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck

After two years of being legally separated, Jennifer Garner is finally pulling the trigger on an official divorce from Ben Affleck.

If you’ll recall, rumors swirled that Ben had gotten a little too friendly with the family nanny…and Jennifer put Ben on probation with a legal separation.

The two split semi-officially back in 2015, but continued to co-parent, share a home, and hang out socially on a pretty frequent basis for the last two years.

In fact, these two were so buddy-buddy after their split that most folks wondered if the divorce was really ever going to happen.

BUT Jennifer made it clear today that she’s not with the ishts with Ben anymore, and sent the official paperwork in to make their marriage a true thing of the past.

But as a source tells Us Weekly, there’s really not any hard feelings between these two:

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them. They are both committed to their family.”

Well at least they’re cool. And now they can each get on with their lives with new boos…

