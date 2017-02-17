Here’s The REAL Reason Angela Kardashian Blac Chyna Chucked The Deuces To Rob And The Wedding

Blac Chyna Left Rob Kardashian Over His Mental Issues

As you’ve surely heard by now, Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have called it quits — for real for real — and cancelled all plans for their upcoming wedding.

But the one thing that wasn’t detailed by those blabbermouth “sources” is the reason things went kaput. But as they’re now telling People…it was the obvious problem that eventually spelled the end for #BlacRob.

Chyna has long known that Rob was an insecure recluse, spending his days wearing the same outfit inside his home and eating his feelings…but she eventually hit a wall and realized that there was nothing she could do to help him make a permanent change for the better.

“Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues. He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

Basically, Chyna realized she doesn’t have the medical degrees or intensive counseling training it’s actually going to take to fix Rob or even deal with his mountain of self-esteem and psych issues.

In fact, not only does she feel his problems make him an unfit partner, but she’s grown concerned about his ability to be an effective father to their four-month-old daughter Dream.

“They’re living separately and she’s keeping Rob at arm’s length, both from the baby and from her.”

Well, damn. Do you think this is enough to get Rob to FINALLY seek some real help and address what’s wrong with him? Or will he keep up with the “My 600 Pound Life” routine that got him here?

Splash