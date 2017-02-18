Shook Ones: Kim Kardashian Will NOT Be Returning To Paris For Fashion Week After Last Year’s Robbery Incident

Kim Kardashian Will Skip Paris After Robbery Incident

Unsurprisingly, Kimmy isn’t planning on heading back to the city of light anytime soon.

After being bound, gagged, and robbed of millions in jewels and a massive $4 million diamond ring at gunpoint — the ramifications of which resulted in months of therapy, a breakdown for Kanye, and a canceled Saint Pablo tour — Kim isn’t too keen on hitting up Paris for fashion week this time around.

Even though her little sister Kendall is walking the runway for one of her many fashion clients and her hubby Kanye wants to go promote his Yeezy Season 5 fashion fare…according to People, Kimmy isn’t even remotely considering effing with it after everything she went through last year.

As her rep told the magazine, Paris was never even on her radar at all.

“She wasn’t planning on attending.”

Well honestly, can you blame her? Last time she set foot on Parisian soil, her driver set her up for five masked men to run up in her hotel room and threaten her life. Most people probably wouldn’t be hype to head back that way…

