#StopSpending: 30 Companies Who Support Donald Trump

If you’ve been racking your brain to figure out ways to flex your disapproval of Donald Trump, we’ve got a good one for you: hit him in the pockets. Below we’ve compiled a list of companies who have funded his campaign, openly expressed their support, sell his products and have even offered him endorsements.

Even if these companies don’t see a huge drop in their profits now, every little bit counts. Share this list with friends and family who only want to support companies who value their lives as much as their wallets.

Flip the script to see what companies support our alternative President.

 

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-32-31-am

1. Yuengling Beer

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-31-37-am

2. Ivanka Trump

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-30-55-am

3. Bluefly

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-30-19-am

4. DSW

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-29-30-am

5. TJ Maxx

screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-28-55-am

6. People Magazine

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-28-19-am

    7. New Balance

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-27-08-am

    8. HSN

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-08-51-am

    9. Forbes.com

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-09-40-am

    10. NASCAR

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-10-27-am

    11. Macy’s

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-11-44-am

    12. Belk

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-12-33-am

    13. Under Amour

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-13-17-am

    14. UFC

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-14-18-am

    15. Bloomingdales

    screen-shot-2017-02-19-at-11-57-04-pm

    16. Miller Coors

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-15-43-am

    17. National Enquirer

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-16-34-am

    18. Zappos

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-18-16-am

    19. ABC Supply Co.

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-19-10-am

    20. Wayfair

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-19-49-am

    21. Marshalls

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-20-30-am

    22.Century 21

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-21-15-am

    23. Burlington Coat Factory

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-22-07-am

    24. Jenny Craig

    screen-shot-2017-02-19-at-11-36-08-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-23-07-am

    26. Stein Mart 

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-23-49-am

    27. Uber

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-24-36-am

    28. Saks Fifth Avenue

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-25-24-am

    29. Lord & Taylor

    screen-shot-2017-02-18-at-12-26-03-am

    30. Lending Tree 

