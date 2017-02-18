The Miseducation: Apparently, Kyrie Irving Thinks The Earth Is Flat And Isn’t Too Sure Dinosaurs Existed

Kyrie Irving Says The Earth Is Flat

Thankfully Kyrie Irving is good at basketball…because it would appear book learnin’ isn’t his specialty.

The Cavaliers baller just revealed that he’s a part of the tinfoil-hat-wearing, YouTube conspiracy video-watching, heavily piff-puffing portion of the population that believes grade-school lessons like the shape of the earth and how the solar system works is all one big Gubment conspiracy of lies.

As Kyrie told his teammates Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson on their podcast “Road Tripping with R.J. and Channing,” THEY have been spreading this lie about the earth being a “planet” and having silly isht like an “orbit” and “gravitational pull” for years…but if you just open your eyes and stay woke, it’s all right in front of you.

(skip to te 15:20 mark)

Why that mysterious “they” feels that lying about the shape of the earth is necessary is still unclear…but according to Kyrie, B.O.B. and folks that think like them, it’s definitely all a ploy by someone to keep our eyes closed to…something.

Kyrie stood by his assertion that we’re all walking around on a flat planet when asked about it later in the day:

And then went on to say that the whole dinosaur thing is sketchy too…

Uh….huh. Okay then, Uncle Drew.

We would say “stay in school, kids…” but honestly this guy went to a good University (albeit briefly) and is currently making millions as a star player in the NBA — all while sincerely believing a pile of nonsense. So…we guess just use your best judgment?



Getty/AP/Splash/WENN