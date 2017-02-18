Circle Of Life: Donald Glover To Play Simba And James Earl Jones Will Be Mufasa In Live-Action Lion King

Donald Glover And James Earl Jones Cast As Simba And Mufasa In New ‘Lion King’

We previously reported that there is a live-action version of the Disney classic The Lion King coming to theaters. What we can now report is that both Simba and Mufasa have been cast and we couldn’t be happier at the choices.

According to director Jon Favreau Simba will be played by…

Simba’s father, Mufasa, will rightly be played by the incomparable…

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

We must admit, we did lie a lil’ bit. We said were happy for Donald Glover, and we are, but the question is, how does this affect the production of season 2 of Atlanta???? We NEEDS that.

That said, these casting just took the upcoming Lion King flick to a whole ‘nother level!

You hype??

Image via Twitter