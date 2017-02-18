Protected By Glock: Atlanta Liquor Store Owner Shoots And Kills Armed Robber Trying To Hit A Lick [Video]

Armed Robber Shot Dead While Attempting To Rob An Atlanta Liquor Store

If you plan on running up in Happy’s Package store in Atlanta, you might want to think twice. The owner is packing HEAT and he’s pretty accurate shot…

Although it was said that the killed robber was unnamed, the DailyMail has identified him as 22-year-old Emmanuel Henry. He picked the wrong career and most certainly the wrong liquor store.

Image via YouTube/WSB-TV