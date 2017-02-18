OH GOD! Psycho Hater Allegedly Slaps Big Sean At Meet-And-Greet, “You Pu**y! Tell Jay Z Whatup!” [Video]

Man Allegedly Slaps Big Sean At Fan Meet-And-Greet In Queens

Big Sean’s album, I Decided, is in stores now, also in stores is a physical assault…

Yesterday during a fan meet-and-greet at and FYE store in Queens, New York, a man attempted to put 5 fingers across Sean Don’s face. We say “attempted” because it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not the man was actually successful in his venture to slap the Detroit rapper.

The unidentified man was heard repeatedly saying “You pu**y, ni**a! Birdman said, Birdman said you pu**y, ni**a!”

He also asked Sean to “Tell Jay Z whatup” as be was being escorted out by the NYPD in handcuffs.

After this, pretty sure Sean has decided not visit Queens ever again.

Image via YouTube/Instagram