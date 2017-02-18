Stop F**king Students: Lesbian High School Volleyball Coach Popped For Freakin’ 15-Year-Old Girl

Gay High School Volleyball Coach Charged For Sex With Teen Student-Athlete

Another day, another adult authority figure lusting after a child.

WBRC reports that a volunteer volleyball coach at Clay-Chalkville High School has been arrested and charged after having sex with a 15-year-old student-athlete.

The woman, 22-year-old Willyncia Harper, was handcuffed around noon on Friday and was subsequently released on $18,000 bond.

For those of you asking how someone like Willyncia was ever hired in the first place, the Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey says that her background check came up 1005 clean.

“It’s their charge to investigate and to ensure all children are protected. We took immediate action and notified the individual they would be charged with trespassing on any Jefferson County properties,” Pouncey said.

Peep how the affair between coach and player was found out:

Deputies say that the school resource officer was notified on Dec. 7. The day before, the student’s mother told deputies she found her daughter and Harper together and the girl’s father’s home. The mother was there to pick up her daughter. The mother said she felt uneasy and questioned her daughter, who initially denied anything inappropriate had happened. After more questions, the mother says her daughter admitted having a relationship and sexual encounters with Harper. Investigators ultimately uncovered evidence that Harper and the 15-year-old had met several times between October and December at the teen’s father’s home.

When asked about the relationship with the girl by the police, Harper described it as “being like sisters”.

SMFH!

Image via Facebook/Jefferson County