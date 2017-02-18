BlackTwitterClassics: That Time OBJ (Allegedly) Stared Down Drake’s Canadian Cakes At #AllStarTO

A Flashback To OBJ Getting Caught Up At #AllStarTO

Sassy superstar ball-catcher Odell Beckham, Jr. always seems to be caught up in suspect scenarios that were on fill display during last year’s NBA All-Star weekend 2016 where he appeared to plot on Drizzy’s Canadian cakes during the celebrity game. Bad angle? Maybe, but the internet internetted anyway.

Hit the flip for a flashback to OBJ’s hilariously suspect shenanigans.