#BlackTwitterClassics: That Time OBJ (Allegedly) Stared Down Drake’s Canadian Cakes At #AllStarTO

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

A Flashback To OBJ Getting Caught Up At #AllStarTO

Sassy superstar ball-catcher Odell Beckham, Jr. always seems to be caught up in suspect scenarios that were on fill display during last year’s NBA All-Star weekend 2016 where he appeared to plot on Drizzy’s Canadian cakes during the celebrity game. Bad angle? Maybe, but the internet internetted anyway.

Hit the flip for a flashback to OBJ’s hilariously suspect shenanigans.

    Oh noooo

    Oh Odell, you sassy, dancey shenanigan, you….

