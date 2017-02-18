The Wrong Song: A Faux Sisqo Finessed His Way To Front Row Access At Fashion Week

Sisqo Imposter Spotted Front Row At NYFW

A Sisqo imposter was able to hustle his way into exclusive VIP NYFW bashes and front row seats at fashion shows last week.

The man was heavily tattooed and had bleach blonde hair…and that’s about where the resemblance stopped. But that was more than enough to fool gatekeepers at Philipp Plein, Vivienne Tam, and even Yeezy Season 5 fashion shows.

Rocking a black velvet Versace suit, dark shades, and running around town with an “assistant,” the R&B imposter was able to finesse his way behind multiple velvet ropes, and was even overheard telling clueless fashionistas he has just performed at NYC celeb hotspot Up&Down until 5 am earlier this week.

Meanwhile…the REAL Sisqo was in Las Vegas the whole time.

According to Page Six, the Great Value Sisqo was finally figured out as he tried to scoot his way onto a rich New Yorker’s Carribbean-bound private jet for an impromptu getaway. He presented his passport…and isht just didn’t add up.

The man, whose real name turned out to be Gavin Barnes, born in 1986 — which made him about 13 when “The Thong Song” was something we were all listening too with straight faces.

When approached, Gavin claimed that he didn’t pretend to be anyone. Folks just made assumptions and he rolled with it.

“I never said I was Sisqó. People thought I was him, and that wasn’t cool.”

We’re surprised that folks are really checking that hard for The Dragon nearly 20 years after his peak. Maybe he should take this as a sign that he’s welcome in current VIP circles and capitalize…

Getty/Page Six