Sweet Swirl Memories: ‘Django Unchained’ Banger Still Cherishes Onscreen Kiss With Leonardo DiCaprio

Well damn… It’s been years since the making of ‘Django Unchained’ but actress Nichole Galicia, who played Sheba in the movie, is still thinking about her moments onscreen with Leonardo Dicaprio. To be precise, she’s thinking about the moments when they locked lips.

“There are so many great memories from that film. But the one that stands out most is the kissing scene with Leo. It was a full-on tongue kiss, and it was good,” Galicia told Page Six.

“I still flash back to that memory — sometimes it gets me over the bad days,” she told us at a Chiara Boni La Petite Robe fashion show.

“When he pulled me in close, I felt it throughout my whole body,” she recalled.