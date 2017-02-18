Who Looked More Bangin At The ABFF Awards?

The ABFF Honors Brings Out Black Hollywood

THE 2017 “BET PRESENTS THE AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL HONORS” took place on Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Comedy queen Regina Hall kept the audience laughing as host of the evening’s festivities. The annual event celebrates Black culture by honoring individuals, movies and television shows that have had a significant impact on American entertainment.

Actor and director Denzel Washington was honored with the “Hollywood Legacy Award,” musician and actress Queen Latifah with the “Entertainment Icon Award,” writer, producer and actress Issa Rae with the “Rising Star Award,” film director and producer F. Gary Gray with the “Excellence in the Arts Award” and actor and singer, Terrence Howard with the “Excellence in the Arts Award.”

Viola Davis, Common, Pharrell Williams, Lee Daniels, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick and Anika Noni Rose and took the stage as presenters while Maxwell and Dionne Farris performed their hits from the film “Love Jones,” which received the “Classic Cinema Award.”

Special appearances by Cecily Tyson, Jay Ellis, Kofi Siroboe, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Alexandra Shipp, Luke James, Kylie Bunbury and more…

ABFF Honors will air on BET on Wednesday, February 22, at 8:00pm EST

Hit the flip for more photos from the big night, don’t forget to weigh in on Who Looked More Bangin!

WENN