Pennsylvania Teen Who Took Selfie With Dying Friend Convicted Of 3rd Degree Murder

Maxwell Morton Found Guilty After Taking Selfie With Body Of Ryan Mangan

Thursday a Pennsylvania jury convicted 18-year-old Maxwell Morton of third-degree murder. You may remember reading about Morton on BOSSIP previously, when we reported how he posed for a selfie with 16-year-old Ryan Mangan in February 2015 as Mangan lay dying from a gunshot wound.

Morton testified Thursday that he and Mangan were playing with a handgun that he believed was unloaded when he pointed it at him pulled the trigger. Morton said he planned to kill himself next and only took the selfie to document what had happened.

According to Associated Press reports the jury in the case rejected arguments from the prosecution that Morton purposely killed Mangan.

Morton also testified that while people think he’s a monster, he’s actually a “chill kind of guy.”

Morton could be sentenced to a maximum of 40 years behind bars this May.

Do you think the jury let Morton off too easily?