REVOLT Hosts No Limit Reunion At 5th Annual Global Spin Awards

REVOLT 5th Annual Global Spin Awards

The 5th Annual Global Spin Awards, the only award show dedicated to the Art of DJing, went down in New Orleans right on the edge of All-Star Weekend.

Host Tip “T.I.” Harris kicked off the show with a performance of ‘What You Know’ and was then joined on stage by B.o.B.

Dave Chapelle presented the award for National Mixshow of the Year, while star spinners like DJ Clark Kent, DJ Khaled, and DJ Envy looked on.

Finally, The NO LIMIT reunion featuring Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Mystikal and Romeo received a standing ovation after performances of hits like “Make’em Say Ugh.” BUT…you’ll have to tune in to get a peep at that.

Turn to REVOLT TV on Thursday, Feb. 23rd at 10:00pm ET to see the full show, all the winners, and the much-awaited No Limit reunion at the 5th Annual Global Spin Awards.

Johnny Nunez/Eric Bodden