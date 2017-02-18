Trapsoul Bae: Meet The Free Spirited Singer Toting Bryson Tiller’s Twins

Bryson Tiller Expecting Twins

Add Bryson Tiller to the list of celebrities with twins on the way. BOSSIP can exclusively confirm the Trapsoul singer and his girlfriend of two years Cheyanne Sparks are expecting twin daughters this summer and they already have names picked out!

Cheyanne originally hails from Puerto Rico (she’s Puerto-Rican and Guamanian), but after her family moved to Germany then San Jose, she made the Bay Area home. She and Bryson met in 2011, when mutual friends introduced them to work on music together. They’ve been dating for two years and now live in Louisville together. Sparks also has a two-year-old daughter Lei’Lani and maintains an excellent relationship with Tiller’s daughter Harley (and her mother Markea Bivens — Sparks tells Bossip the two are close).

Check out her latest music below:

