Lisa Marie Presley’s Twin Daughters Taken By Child Protective Services After “Disturbing Photos” Found On Ex-Husband’s Computer

Lisa Marie Presley’s Children Taken By CPS

Things have taken a serious turn for Michael Jackson’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley in the proceedings for her divorce from her fourth husband.

The socialite’s 8-year-old twin daughters have been taken custody by California child protective services, after disturbing photos of children were discovered on a computer belonging to their father, Presley’s estranged husband Michael Lockwood.

Lisa Marie was reportedly “shocked and horrified and sick to [her] stomach” over the discovery.

According to the filing (via People):

“Respondent [Lockwood] was discovered to have hundreds of inappropriate photos of children and is facing allegation of sexual abuse and neglect. While Respondent has yet to be convicted of crimes related to his possession of these photos, that he possessed them is documented evidence of conduct that has destroyed the mental or emotional calm of Petitioner [Presley]… Accordingly, Respondent’s request for spousal support must be denied by reason of his conduct alone.”

YIKES. Lisa Marie also suspects that there may be more disgusting material looming on his other devices, according to the filing.

“I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices.”

Hopefully the kids are unharmed and can be kept safe while all of this is sorted out…