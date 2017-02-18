Watch Your Mouth, Chico: Aaron Carter Beaten Bloody After Insulting Hispanic Man “Bye, Felipe”

Aaron Carter Beaten Bloody After Allegedly Insulting Hispanic Man With Epithet

In the era of President Cheeto, you cannot, we repeat, CANNOT, be out here insulting latin and hispanic people with racial epithets. You’re cruisin’ for a bruisin’.

Singer Aaron Carter felt the wrath of Temecula after insulting a hispanic man who believed he was a victim of hate speech, TMZ is reporting.

Carter was booked to perform at an Bradley, Illinois venue called the Loony Bin last night. The opening act was a group named ILL State. Aaron had a member of the aforementioned group removed from the bar and as security was leading him out, Aaron shouted: “Bye, Felipe!”.

Well, the unnamed hispanic man wasn’t ’bout to let that slide. He later returned to the venue and proceeded to whoop Aaron’s #MAGA a$$. So badly, in fact, that the bloody singer was taken to the hospital.

Again we say, watch your mouth or consequences and repercussions will be distributed accordingly.

Image via Instagram