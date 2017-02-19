RHOA Porsha Says Todd’s Smashing Side Chicks—But Kandi Claps Back With THIS Freaky Secret

RHOA shade files…

Porsha And Kandi Beef On “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

On the latest episode of RHOA viewers will see things reach a fever pitch between Porsha and Kandi.

As previously reported Porsha’s been claiming that “sex dungeon having” Kandi and Todd invited her and her bestie Shamea Morton to have a freaky foursome…

and Kandi’s clapped back, saying that Porsha hit on her and kissed her during a drunken club night.

Now in a RHOA preview, Kandi and Porsha are airing each other out and exposing ALL kinds of freaky secrets. According to Porsha, the lesbian rumors about Kandi aren’t too far fetched because she was in a relationship with a woman for 7 years.

Furthermore, Kandi’s husband Todd has side chicks in New York that Kandi’s well aware of, and goes by the name “Marvin” when he’s cheating.

“Your husband has other chicks who he goes with in different states–you like that?” says Porsha. “You think y’all only share in your room? Call Todd and ask about what he told a girl in New York this past weekend—telling them his name is Marvin so that he can cheat. Marvin, his alias.”

According to Kandi however, that’s not true—what is true however is that Porsha previously asked if she could give Kandi oral sex.

Oh….dear.

Kandi: “You talking bout I had a seven-year relationship with some woman…” Porsha: “That’s one of the facts.” Kandi: “That’s not a fact, what is a fact is that you told me ou wanted to eat my motherf*** p***y!” Porsha: “Did I eat your rotten p***y?!”

Messy, messy, messy.

OH MY LORD! 😳 Don't miss an all-new EXPLOSIVE episode of #RHOA this Sunday at 8/7c only on @BravoTV! #DramaByBravo #KandiBurruss VS. #PorshaWilliams #FixItJesus A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Who do YOU believe in this Kandi/Porsha drama??? Where there’s smoke there’s fire…

