Issa Bae: Issa Rae Finally Met Kofi Siriboe & Fans Want Them To Make It Official

New couple or nah???

Issa Rae And Kofi Siriboe Meet In L.A.

After Queen Sugar panty melter Kofi Siriboe declared his love for Issa Rae, it looks like the sexy 22-year-old got his wish.

As previously reported Kofi attended the NAACP Image Awards and stated that “Issa Rae is still bae” and even tagged Issa, 32, in the picture.

Well during Friday’s ABFF Honors while Issa walked the carpet with Jay Ellis a.k.a. Lawrence from “Insecure”…

and Kofi attended with his mom…

the two eventually crossed paths and posed for a super sexy photo. “Kofi Siri-boo,” Issa captioned the picture.

Now fans are pleading with Issa to either put him on “Insecure”…

or put him in her life—as her new boo.

They do look cute together and they’re both presumably single.

Would you be down to see Issa Rae and Kofi Siriboe get together?

WENN/Splash News