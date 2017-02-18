Congratulations! Zoe Saldana Just Announced Birth Of Third Son With Marco Perego

Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen. We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!" A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Zoe Saldana Reveals She And Husband Now Have Three Sons

Zoe Saldana and hubby Marco Perego-Saldana are now the parents of three boys. Zoe shared the news via Instagram. We haven’t seen any signs of Zoe being pregnant, but you know how Hollywood folks like to do stuff — super private. There also don’t appear to be any reports about the couple using a surrogate — yet. The Saldanas were seen leaving Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on Monday, February 13, with their newborn child, according to US Weekly reports.

The couple are already parents to twin boys Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezieo, born in November 2014.

What do you think about Zoe’s announcement? Perfectly normal for her to keep this private then make an IG announcement — or nah?

Do you think that Zoe Saldana should do a more in-depth interview and talk about using a surrogate if that’s how Zen came about?