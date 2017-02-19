West Meets Best: BGC17’s Seven Is Super Fine

BGC Bae…

Seven From Bad Girls Club 17 Photos

If you’re watching the 17th and seemingly final season of Bad Girls Club, then you no doubt noticed that the last bad girl to hit the house was a sexy DMV stunner.

Seven of Washington D.C. is turning into a new fave for viewers of the show who love to see the Tomboy longboard…

Dresses & Boards… 🤘🏼🦋 A post shared by Seven🦋 (@lovelyseven) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:45pm PST

before slipping on something sexy while leaving the BGC mansion in L.A.



This season there’s an East VS West theme and Seven is helping her fellow East Coast baddies take the lead.

Seven from BGC got my heart already… — SpanishMami 🇧🇧🇵🇷 (@YoursTrulyCtmx_) February 15, 2017

Seven is sooooo pretty. Represent for the DMV👏👏💜#BGC — Mahogany Marley (@_luvNdothadrugs) February 15, 2017

She’s cute, riiiight?



More fly Seven on the flip.