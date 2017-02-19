Oh God! Big Sean Confirms Whether Or Not A Fan Slapped Him In NY



Rumor control…

Big Sean Responds To Rumors That He Got Slapped By A Fan

Big Sean is confirming whether or not a crazed fan put hands on him in New York.

As previously reported a video surfaced of a fan being escorted out of Sean’s Queens, New York meet-and-greet at FYE record store, and rumors swirled that the fan slapped the rapper in the face after getting an album signed.



According to Sean himself however, that’s untrue. Instead, he says the fan TRIED to slap him but failed.

“He TRIED to hit me off guard,” wrote Sean. “I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down.”

The manager of the FYE store has since released a statement to PEOPLE saying; “It was a successful signing. We had a good event.”

People are crazy, boy!

