Kanye West’s “Black Ex-Girlfriend” Drops Poem Going Hard On Him Marrying Kim Kardashian [Video]

Jasmine Man’s “Footnotes For Kanye” is an interesting poem aimed at Kanye West selling out to a “white family.” The poem is actually 2 years old, but we saw new footage of Jasmine performing the piece in front of a crowd. We think Jasmine calling herself “Kanye’s Black Ex-Gilfriend” is a metaphor for this poem.

Lyrics: You look hungry Like that girl don’t make you no fried chicken or macaroni & cheese Like she don’t feel you on the inside Like you haven’t had a home cooked meal since your mama died You look like you lost the song in your own song Like you want to talk to God, but you’re afraid because y’all ain’t spoke in so long Do you tell your daughter about me? How we were bittersweet To never mess with entertainers because they always leave That he’ll get on and he’ll leave your a*s for a White girl And he’ll give her your style Your language Your waist Damn near try to give her your face And somewhere in this post-traumatic twisted fantasy He’ll make it all okay but What’s the worth in loving a man who’s lost his smile anyway When Kim f*cks up the lyrics of the College Dropout Like them White folks used to f*ck up your name. Do you pretend not to notice? Do you regret the Marilyn Monroe in your decision And wish that you could’ve taken Billie Holiday as your bride Do you ever want to run back to your wedding day and have it all over on the south side Do you wake up in the middle of the night and just think that she wasn’t the right girl Like you should’ve found one of them “I like art” type girls Can you hear all the Black kids calling your name Wondering why the boy who rapped about his mama getting arrested for the sit-ins didn’t sit in Why he traded in his Nat Turner for Ralph Lauren Do you know how many kids at the protests had your sneakers on? None of them. Do you know how many of your songs were played at the protests? All of them. Do you hear all of the lights The flashing lights The new slaves The runaways on their road to redemption waiting for Malcolm West to have the whole world at attention. !!!!!, they got you quiet Like how come only at award shows, he riots? Maybe Yeezus was all talk Jesus never needed Adidas to walk Why is he outlining sneakers when the south side is outlined in chalk? Can someone, can someone go and find the man who can make a diamond with his own bare hands We are looking for you Because these kids still wanna be just like you They wanna rap and make soul beats Just like you Even though you just not you Even though you traded in your spaceship to buy back your forty acres and a mule Purchased the plantation and master’s daughters, too n**ga, why you got these White folks claiming you? Like they built you Like they made you Like they polished you Like they readied them a good !!!!! for the picking Like they got you for sale Oh, how they love Kanye Let’s put him on front of the store Like you’re their Black boy You forgot you Black, boy? They got you lost in this world You getting blackmailed for that White girl You don’t see how your lies is affecting me? You don’t see how our lives was supposed to be? And I never let a n**ga get that close to me And you ain’t cracked up to what you was supposed to be I guess it’s bittersweet poetry