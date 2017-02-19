SMFH! Cheeto In Chief Makes Up Sweden Terror Attack To Justify Muslim Ban

Blame Kellyanne Conway…

Donald Trump Makes Up Sweden Terror Attack

Donald Trump is a liar, of this we’re sure, but his latest lie is so ridiculous that it’s trending on Twitter. The Cheeto In Chief held a campaign rally in Melbourne, Florida Saturday and while there, he defended his executive order banning Islamic refugees and travelers.

“When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!” said Sunkist Stalin. “They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never like they never thought possible.”

Unfortunately for Trump however, a quick fact check proved that there was NO terror attack in Sweden—and he made up the incident entirely.

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden". There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night. pic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNU — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 19, 2017

This comes after his loyal aging avocado Kellyanne Conway spewed those alternative facts about the fake Bowling Green massacre.

People are now running wild with tweets and memes about Trump’s fake Sweden terror attack and it’s absolutely hilarious.

We survivors of the Bowling Green Massacre stand in solidarity with the tragic victims of The Sweden Incident. Oh, the horror. The horror. — Comcha Terra (@ComchaTerra) February 19, 2017

Sweden stood with us after Bowling Green. Today we stand with Sweden. — Gary Shteyngart (@Shteyngart) February 19, 2017

Y’alls President is CRAZY.

