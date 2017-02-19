Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested After Video Shows Him Whipping 7-Yr-Old With Belt [Video]

Kordarell Williams, a 27-yr-old man from Houston, was arrested for child abuse after a video showed him hitting his girlfriend’s 7-yr-old 62-times with a belt. The mother says she was unaware of the beating and Kordarell says he spanked the boy for “stealing his phone charger.” I’ve personally been spanked with a belt more times than I can remember, but I was never struck in the face or the head like this kid was. SMMFH!