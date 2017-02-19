U.O.E.N.O. Rocko Confirms Whether Or Not He Won His $10 Million Lawsuit Against Future

Rumor control….

Rocko Responds To Future Lawsuit Settlement Claims

A certain ATL rapper is confirming whether or not he’s been victorious against his former friend turned Dirty Sprite sipping foe.

Back in June we reported that Rocko sued Future for $10 million for breaching a contract that confirmed he’d make six albums under Rocko’s A1 Recordings.

Following that, an angry Future went on a Twitter rant against Rocko before he countersued for unpaid advances.

Now a rumor’s running rampant that a judge sided with Rocko in court and ordered Future to not only cough up 50% of his tour revenue, but ordered him to give ALL of his album royalties to Rocko.

Via VladTV:

Future and Epic reportedly agree to give all royalties from his next two albums to Rocko. In addition to the albums, Future will also give Rocko 50% of all touring revenues for the next two years. In order for LA Reid and Epic to recoup the advance that they will forfeit while Future pays Rocko back, Future signed a 360 agreement with LA. To pay Epic back, Future will give a percentage of any deals made outside of music to Epic until his back advancements are paid or for the next five years, whichever comes first. LA and Epic will also be collecting on the front end on all of Future’s music ventures.

When news broke about Rocko’s alleged settlement, fans went into a tizzy and started posting tweets and memes dragging Future to the darkest depths of codeine infused hell for his misfortune.

But not fast! Did Rocko really beat Future in court???

