CBC Says Steve Bannon’s “Stone-Cold Racist” Azz Is Not Welcome At Trump Meeting

CBC Member Calls Steve Bannon Stone-Cold Racist, Not Invited To Trump Meeting

Remember late last week when Cheeto-in-Chief asked journalist April Ryan to set up a meeting with the CBC — because all black people know each other and stuff?? Well, the CBC has responded and mentioned they have zero-tolerance for the racists on Donald’s team.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Hakeem Jeffries, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, went all the way in on Donald Trump’s top White House adviser and alt-right extraordinaire Steve Bannon.

“It was very strange, but he’s done a lot of strange things over the last 28 days, and hopefully some of his advisers have informed him that one, a letter has already been sent to him and that we’re looking forward to an open dialogue,” said Jeffries, a Brooklyn Democrat. “Steve Bannon, however, should not be in room.” Host Katy Tur asked: “Why not?” “Well listen, he’s a stone cold racist and a white supremacist sympathizer,” Jeffries replied. “It would be hard for me to participate in any meeting with Steve Bannon that normalizes his presence in the White House. Beyond that, we’ll have to see.”

Check out the interview below.

He also mentioned how the CBC reached out to Trump back on January 19th with no reply, which further verifies that your boy didn’t realize exactly who and what the Congressional Black Caucus was until last week. SMMFH.

