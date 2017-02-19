ATL Billboard Says ‘Black People Are Being Pushed Out Of Atlanta’—But There’s A Deeper Message

WELP!

Black People Are Being Pushed Out Of Atlanta” Billboard

An anti-gentrification billboard is making national headlines. On Atlanta’s I-285 highway, drivers are seeing a billboard that reads, “Black people are being pushed out of Atlanta”—which is indeed true.

In addition to the message, however, there’s a deeper meaning behind it. The billboard is actually advertising a documentary from Black Channel Films.

The doc is called “Gentrified” and it’s said to explore “the unspoken ethnic component behind the most devastating socioeconomic movement in American society today.”

According to The AJC, the film was shown at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Shrine of the Black Madonna Cultural Center and Bookstore in Atlanta. It was also followed by a Q&A with Mary Gill of WAOK 1380 AM.

The documentary will also be shown in New York, Chicago, London, Detroit, Houston and Washington D.C.



It’s interesting to see gentrification explored in depth in a project like this.

