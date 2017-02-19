Aaron Carter Responds To Bloody Bigot Beatdown: “My Face Is Pretty And Untouched”
- By Bossip Staff
https://twitter.com/aaroncarter/status/833017401134481408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Aaron Carter Responds To Concert Venue Brawl
In irrelevant white folks news…
Aaron Carter, who was reportedly beaten to a bloody pulp for insulting a Hispanic man, took to Twitter to explain what really went down…
“I didn’t get beat up I got hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them,” he continued in a series of tweets. “This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe, like bye Felicia, the male version, Friday,” Carter added. “He needed to go.”
Hmmmm, you believe Aaron or does he need more people???
