Aaron Carter Responds To Bloody Bigot Beatdown: “My Face Is Pretty And Untouched”

Aaron Carter Responds To Concert Venue Brawl

In irrelevant white folks news…

Aaron Carter, who was reportedly beaten to a bloody pulp for insulting a Hispanic man, took to Twitter to explain what really went down…

“I didn’t get beat up I got hit and pushed when I wasn’t looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them,” he continued in a series of tweets. “This dude sized me up after I said he had to go and said bye Felipe, like bye Felicia, the male version, Friday,” Carter added. “He needed to go.”

I didn't get beat up I got a hit and pushed when I wasn't looking and they ran out the club and I stood on the speakers waiting for them? https://t.co/vmeeqdiOEZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Everything is good for right now, police are investigating. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Even after all that happened people are still threatening to get into physical altercations w me, very sad. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 18, 2017

Hmmmm, you believe Aaron or does he need more people???

