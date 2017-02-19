Laverne Cox Says She Was Supposed To Star In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ With These Fellow Black Actresses

Beyoncé Wanted Laverne Cox, Viola Davis & Kerry Washington To Be In ‘Lemonade’

Laverne Cox recently revealed some shocking news about Baddie Bey’s Grammys snubbed album.

The “Orange Is The New Black Actress” finally got to meet her idol Beyoncé at the awards show…



and according to her they should’ve met much sooner. Why? Because she was asked to star in Bey’s Lemonade visual album. Furthermore, she was supposed to star alongside Viola Davis and Kerry Washington in “Sorry” before Serena Williams got the gig.

Laverne tells PEOPLE

“Actually, Miss Tina [Knowles] contacted me about their initial concept of ‘Sorry’ from Lemonade,” Cox reveals. “They wanted to have all these powerful, empowered black women in the video and they wanted to have me and Viola [Davis] and Kerry [Washington].”

According to Laverne, she couldn’t carve out time for the project because she was working on the “Rocky Horror Picture” show.

“I was shooting Rocky Horror Picture Show at the time and they were like, ‘Can you get the EP to shoot something and send it to us?’ and there was just no time to do it,” she says. “The concept changed. And could you imagine anyone else? I mean, there was Serena Williams like giving us full life.”

It’s no secret that Laverne is a HUGE Bey stan, she recently fangirled on Instagram over her.

This finally happened. I was so beside myself with joy, wonderment and awe of the majestic that is the queen I forgot to hold in my stomach and give you face. But I met #QueenBey y'all. #Grammys My new show @doubtcbs premieres Wednesday at 10pm only on #CBS A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Can you imagine Laverne, Viola and Kerry in Lemonade???

Instagram