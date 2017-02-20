ProfessorBae: Meet The Melaniny Delicious Educator Heating Up The Internet

Dr. Treva Lindsey Is Baaaae

Dr. Treva Lindsey is an Associate Professor of Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies at Ohio State University and she’s BAE. So bae, that she’s basically Beyonce in feminist professor form with a beautiful mind, notable published works and army of student stans who flock to her classes on African American women’s history, black pop culture, black feminism(s), Hip-Hop studies and critical race and gender theory. Woo yes, she’s everything so get familiar.

Hit the flip to meet the melaniny delicious educator heating up the internet.