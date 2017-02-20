Kash Fade: Rat Brat Danielle Bregoli Wants To Throw Hands With Each And Every Kardashian [Video]

Dr. Phil Brat Danielle Bregoli Wants To Fight All The Kardashians

This lil’ heffa is going to have the rudest awakening one day real soon. It’s just a matter of time before she cashes the right one ousside.

Until then, Danielle Bregoli is gonna pop off at the mouth and be as obnoxious as she possibly can. Which is exactly what she did when TMZ caught her at LAX recently. We doubt the Kardashians are the ones to put her in her place, but she sure seems to want a piece of them…

Which of the Kardashians do you think has the best shot of whoopin’ Danielle’s azz?

Image via TMZ