Mask Off: Future’s Still Hollering At Larsa Pippen—Even Though She’s Back With Scottie

Back from the Future or nah???

Future Publicly Lusts After Larsa Pippen?

Remember when we told you that Larsa Pippen reconciled with Scottie Pippen after he after he showered her with a 14-carat Valentine’s Day ring?



Well despite Larsa confirming that she’s back to being a family with her famed baller hubby, her petty azz “friend” Future couldn’t help but to drop a gem on her Instagram.

As previously reported rumors swirled that Larsa and rapper Future were an item after they were spotted kicking it across the country. According to Larsa they were just “homies”—but now Future’s latest comment is fueling the speculation that there was something more.



When Larsa posted a picture captioned “the heart wants what the heart wants”…

the “Mask Off” rapper just HAD to put a yellow heart under the photo captioned, “Forever.”



Why did you do that Nayvadius??? Do YOU think he means they’re friends forever orrrrr is there something more shady of the Gucci flip-flop fashion going on?



Larsa’s since disabled comments on her Instagram—surely for her husband’s sake before fans took off with reactions.



What do YOU think about Future commenting on Larsa’s Instagram???



