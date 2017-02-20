For The Stans: Baby Bumpin’ Beyoncé Plans To Have Birth Blueprint 1 And 2 At Home In L.A.

Beyoncé Plans On Giving Birth To Twins At Los Angeles Home

Here’s a tidbit of Beyoncé news for those of you frothing at the mouth for new info about your pregnant fave.

According to RadarOnline, Mrs. Carter is not planning on birthing her twins in some drab and impersonal hospital room, she wants to have them in the comfort of her own Los Angeles mansion.

From what we can tell, Jay Z wants the home birth as much as his wife does:

“After all the drama that she went through in New York when she delivered Blue Ivy, Beyonce and Jay Z do not want to deal with a hospital,” the source said.

As Radar previously reported, the 47-year-old father has been “extremely stressed out” over his wife’s pregnancy – and wants the birth to be a different experience.

“Jay Z wants this to be the most stress-free delivery ever,” the source told Radar. “He is on board with whatever Beyonce wants at this point because she is calling the shots about everything surrounding the birth of these twins.”

Happy wife, happy life. We have no doubt that this home birth will be a whole production. Wonder if Bey will share some of those photos/footage with us as at some point.

As a Stantasic bonus, we have adorable NBA All-Star photos of The Carters featuring Blue Ivy on the flipper.

Image via Instagram