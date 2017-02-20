Perform For Momma: Madonna Shares Clip Of Newly Adopted Malawi Twins Singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Madonna Shares Instagram Video Of Adopted African Twins Singing

Last week we reported that Madonna had yet again become a proud new adoptive mother of 2 African twins. Last night, Madge shared a video clip of the kids adapting to their new American life by singing a sweet rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”

Awww, how cute…

