Perform For Momma: Madonna Shares Clip Of Newly Adopted Malawi Twins Singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” [Video]

Madonna Shares Instagram Video Of Adopted African Twins Singing

Last week we reported that Madonna had yet again become a proud new adoptive mother of 2 African twins. Last night, Madge shared a video clip of the kids adapting to their new American life by singing a sweet rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star”

A little night Music………,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Awww, how cute…

Image via Instagram