KasiMlungu: Is This The South African Rachel Dolezal?

Is Anita Ronge The South African Version Of Rachel Dolezal

This month brought us a new Twitter poster child for cultural appropriation. Meet Anita Ronge, aka Kasi Mlungu a South African DJ who plays house music, wears traditional South African clothes for photoshoots and uses tribal slang.

I get rejected for not being "black enough" and being "too black" to be white… I'm #KasiMlungu & I'm proud. pic.twitter.com/DzEM9Cgwc1 — Kasi Mlungu (@TheDuchAz) January 23, 2017

By the way — the very name Kasi Mlungu means a white person from a predominantly black suburb — which is not Ronge’s experience by the way.

Art is not what you see, but what you make others see #KasiMlungu

📷: @leeandpee pic.twitter.com/w5Ykf4X4pj — Kasi Mlungu (@TheDuchAz) February 14, 2017

The DJ has been catching all types of hell for her tweets and comments in the media, although she’s also received plenty of support as well. In an interview with local radio station Jacaranda FM Mlungu explained her plight:

“I feel united with African culture, at the end of the day you can choose who you want to be,” she said. “I grew up Afrikaans but always loved African culture and I used to be mocked by white schoolmates for that.”

“When I was at school, I got backlash from white people for having black friends and a black boyfriend,” she said. “I felt like I had to hide who I was. But I’m not that 15-year-old girl anymore and I can be who I want. This country needs to sort itself out. It’s 2017 – we should be celebrating each other.”

I dont undrstnd y mlungus r so uncomfortable wit my presence. I cn jst laugh at ya'll& Ngizozi munyela iICE yam #StopRacism #WCWKasiMlungu pic.twitter.com/oFzG1l3Ufg — Kasi Mlungu (@TheDuchAz) February 8, 2017

Do you symphathize with Anita or nah? Do you think black people should be more welcoming to the Rachel Dolezals and Kasi Mlungus of the world?

