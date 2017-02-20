#KasiMlungu: Is This The South African Rachel Dolezal?
This month brought us a new Twitter poster child for cultural appropriation. Meet Anita Ronge, aka Kasi Mlungu a South African DJ who plays house music, wears traditional South African clothes for photoshoots and uses tribal slang.
By the way — the very name Kasi Mlungu means a white person from a predominantly black suburb — which is not Ronge’s experience by the way.
The DJ has been catching all types of hell for her tweets and comments in the media, although she’s also received plenty of support as well. In an interview with local radio station Jacaranda FM Mlungu explained her plight:
“I feel united with African culture, at the end of the day you can choose who you want to be,” she said.
“I grew up Afrikaans but always loved African culture and I used to be mocked by white schoolmates for that.”
“When I was at school, I got backlash from white people for having black friends and a black boyfriend,” she said.
“I felt like I had to hide who I was. But I’m not that 15-year-old girl anymore and I can be who I want. This country needs to sort itself out. It’s 2017 – we should be celebrating each other.”
Do you symphathize with Anita or nah? Do you think black people should be more welcoming to the Rachel Dolezals and Kasi Mlungus of the world?
Hit the flip for some reactions.
