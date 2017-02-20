Exclusive: Peter Gunz & Tara Wallace Officially Back On

Pair Spotted Hugged Up On A Date Over The Weekend

It’s official: “Love & Hip Hop New York’s” Peter Gunz and Tara Wallace are giving their on-off relationship another go.

An eyewitness spotted the pair very close at the Gregory Porter Valentine’s jazz concert Feb. 17 at The Town Hall in New York City. Tara and Peter sat in the front row with a string of other couples.

The co-stars were in high spirits, dancing together and singing along during the three-hour show. The pair were also dressed for a date night out: Peter had on a black blazer, white button-down shirt and jeans, while Tara looked amazing in a leather jacket, brown body con dress with gold open toe heels.

“They definitely looked like they were together,” an eyewitness told BOSSIP.

At one point, Tara caressed Peter’s face, and Peter couldn’t keep his hands off the mother of his three kids, wrapping a protective arm around her and letting his hands travel down her back to her pert rear. As he put his arm around her, she leaned into him, and he mouthed the lyrics to one song: “There would be no love that’s dying here,” to her, an eyewitness told BOSSIP.

After the show, the reality show couple posed for pictures with the musicians before leaving together.

Peter and Tara were together for 13 years – and have three children – but Peter abruptly left her for singer Amina Buddafly, whom he was working with at the time. Amina and Peter later married and have two daughters.

Although technically still married to Amina, Peter has been spending more and more time with Tara since Amina left him to start a new life in Los Angeles. On the show, Peter asked Amina for a divorce, devastating her.

A film crew was not present for the night out – so their display of affection obviously wasn’t for the cameras.