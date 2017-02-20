Hate-line Bling: Some F**kboy Führer Fan Bought Hitler’s Nazi Telephone For $243,000

Someone Inexplicably Buys Hitler’s Telephone For $243,000

You could either have a Lambo, or Hitler’s personal telephone. For most decently people, that seems like a relatively easy choice…skrrrrrrrt!

However, if you’re a history buff, a memorabilia collector, or a racist a$$ Nazi then you probably have no hoes and no use for a Lambo.

According to CNN, someone paid almost a quarter of a million dollars ($243,000) to own the telephone that Hitler used to send millions of Jews to their death.

Adolf Hitler’s telephone was sold at auction in the United States on Sunday for $243,000. The winning bid was made by phone but the name of the bidder has not been released. The phone was presented to Hitler by the Wehrmacht and was used by the Nazi leader to issue most of his commands during the last two years of World War II, according to a description in the catalog for Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland. The phone was recovered from the Fuhrerbunker in 1945 and has been kept in a box in an English country house ever since. Made by Siemens as a black Bakelite phone, it was later painted red and engraved with Hitler’s name and a swastika, the catalog says.

The auction house describes the phone as “Hitler’s mobile device of destruction” and “arguably the most destructive ‘weapon’ of all time, which sent millions to their deaths around the world”.

This is basically like owning a KKK Grand Wizard’s favorite noose. Hell f**k naw. SMH.

Image via Alexander Historical Auctions