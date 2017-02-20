ANOTHER ONE: #StrandedBae & Her Deliciously Messy Saga Are Breaking Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
#StrandedBae Is Shattering The Internet
Everyone gather around for a deliciously messy tale about a pretty young snack (#StrandedBae) and her slimy sorta kinda boo who filled her head with lies, flew her out, made a shirt with her face on it, smashed and allegedly left her stranded, used and confused at the airport after a promising meet-up gone terribly wrong that currently has the whole entire internet on FIRE.
Hit the flip for a look into the deliciously messy #StrangerBae saga.
Well, it’s safe to say #StrandedBae is single so shoot your shot and maybe chill on shirts with her face on it.