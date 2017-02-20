Epitome Of Ain’t Isht Parents: Ohio Couple Jailed After Their 8-Year-Old Has Heroin Overdose

Ohio Couple Become New Faces Of Heroin Epidemic After Son Almost Dies

This story is absolutely crazy… An Ohio couple is being held on $150K bond each for child endangerment and drug possession after their son was hospitalized last month following a heroin overdose. Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko called 911 on January 11th just before 9:30 pm after Dowdy said he noticed his son wasn’t breathing and his lips had turned blue, according to WKYC reports.

Listen to the 911 call below.

When police arrived at the home they found drugs and needles and suspected both Simko and Dowdy were under the influence. When their son arrived at Southwest General Hospital, officials found drugs hidden in a toy watch inside the boy’s sock. Heroin was also discovered in his system during a urine test. The child has since made a full recovery and is living with his grandparents.

Cuyahoga County Jail