Zion Marley’s A Daddy! Lauryn Hill Becomes A Grandma At Only 41-Years-Old

Lauryn Hill Welcomes First Grandchild, Zion’s Son Zephaniah Nesta Marley
It seems like just yesterday that Lauryn Hill was telling the world about her baby boy Zion… But baby Zion is a full grown man now and the 19-year-old and his girlfriend Tania welcomed their own son, Zephaniah Nesta Marley over the weekend.
JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack. The Lord thy God in the midst of thee is mighty; he will save, he will rejoice over thee with joy; he will rest in his love, he will joy over thee with singing. " ZEPHANIAH " " Unto Us a Child is Born " #LIONORDER 👑 @ziontrainmarley #FatherTime 🙏
Lauryn’s ex Rohan shared the news on Instagram and Zion also posted a photo of the baby.
Congratulations to the Marley family! Lauryn’s a grandmother at only 41
but at least she already has the wardrobe for it. Lauryn and Rohan have four other kids, Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua and Lauryn’s youngest child Micah was born in 2011.
Zion posted this throwback of himself as well to show his son’s resemblance.
Here’s a throwback of Lauryn and Rohan with Zion from his high school graduation.