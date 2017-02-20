Zion Marley’s A Daddy! Lauryn Hill Becomes A Grandma At Only 41-Years-Old

beautiful Zion. A post shared by @ms_laurynhill on Aug 23, 2015 at 6:45am PDT

Lauryn Hill Welcomes First Grandchild, Zion’s Son Zephaniah Nesta Marley

It seems like just yesterday that Lauryn Hill was telling the world about her baby boy Zion… But baby Zion is a full grown man now and the 19-year-old and his girlfriend Tania welcomed their own son, Zephaniah Nesta Marley over the weekend.

Lauryn’s ex Rohan shared the news on Instagram and Zion also posted a photo of the baby.

The Youngest Lion… #blackhistorymonth #allstarweekend2017 A post shared by Zion David Marley (@ziontrainmarley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:21am PST

Congratulations to the Marley family! Lauryn’s a grandmother at only 41 but at least she already has the wardrobe for it. Lauryn and Rohan have four other kids, Sarah, Selah, John and Joshua and Lauryn’s youngest child Micah was born in 2011.

Any resemblance? #throwback A post shared by Zion David Marley (@ziontrainmarley) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

Zion posted this throwback of himself as well to show his son’s resemblance.

