Bedtime: Footage Emerges Allegedly Showing Darrelle Revis Bragging About Knocking Two Men Out [Video]
Video Of The Men Darrelle Revis Allegedly Knocked out Emerges
Last week we reported that Jets’ baller Darrelle Revis had been charged with multiple felonies for knocking out 2 men who approached him while he was walking the streets of Pittsburgh.
Today, new video has emerged that shows what is believed to be Revis bragging excitedly about tucking the men into their concrete sheets…
Revis released a statement about this video via his lawyers refuting this video. Read that on the flip.
“Darrelle Revis absolutely, categorically and positively did not knock out anyone, did not conspire with anyone to commit an assault, did not say ‘shut up before I knock your ass out next,’ and surely did not ‘rob’ another of a cell phone,” Robert G. Del Greco Jr. and Mark Fiorilli said in a statement released to USA TODAY Sports and other media outlets, hours after the TMZ video surfaced. “The voice and admissions made on the video are NOT that of Darrelle Revis. We have no doubt but that further investigation relative to the clothing and voice verification will corroborate the above assertions.”
Guess time will tell once Revis and the slumbering parties appear in court.