BlackGirlMagic Janelle Monae Meets The First Person To Design A U.S. Navy Ship Using A Computer

Black girl magic!

Janelle Monae Meets ‘Hidden Figure’ Raye Montague

The woman who broke barriers as the first PERSON to design a U.S. Navy ship using a computer is being recognized. Raye Montague, 82, was on “Good Morning America” today where she was honored for being a “Hidden Figure.”

The black woman whose story is largely unknown told host Robin Roberts that she can relate to the stories of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson as told in “Hidden Figures” because she faced some of the same struggles.

“I faced a lot of the same barriers that those ladies faced,” Montague said today on “Good Morning America.” “I’m known as the first person to design a ship using the computer,” she added. “And I was the first female program manager of ships in the history of the Navy, which was the equivalent of being a CEO of a company.”

She also told Robin about her life growing up during segregation and revealed that she was told she’d never be an engineer.

“Growing up in a segregated South, you never dreamed that these options were available to you,” Montague said today on “GMA.” “I can remember wondering, ‘Where am I going? What am I going to be?,’ and when I was 7 years old my grandfather took me — this is during World War II — to see a German mini-submarine that had been captured off of the coast of the Carolinas and they let me go inside.” “I said to the guy, ‘What do you have to know to do this?,’ and he said, ‘Oh, you’d have to be an engineer but you don’t ever have to worry about that,'” she recalled. “I didn’t realize I’d been insulted.”

WATCH: We honor Raye Montague, a real-life #HiddenFigure, who made Navy history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/axGQ5ydBMH — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 20, 2017

While speaking on her story Raye was surprised by Janelle Monae, who brought along a video message from Octavia Spencer.

NOW ON @GMA: @JanelleMonae helps us honor a real-life #HiddenFigure, Raye Montague who broke barriers as a Navy engineer. pic.twitter.com/sMhzZJGVYt — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 20, 2017

WATCH: "You are hidden no more. We see you, we salute you and we thank you." –@OctaviaSpencer in surprise message to Raye Montague ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4B72KtYZkl — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 20, 2017

Have you heard about Raye Montague’s inspiring story??

It’s important that stories like these are told especially during Black History Month and especially during our current political climate.