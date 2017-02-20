Drugs Are Bad M’Kay: Former NFL Baller Caught Breaking Into Home And Getting Bucky Nekkid Again

Stanley Wilson II Arrested Again For Attempted Break In

Bruh looks ZOOTED! Former Detroit Lions CB Stanley Wilson II was arrested Saturday afternoon in Woodburn, OR after attempting to break into a residence at around 2pm. Yep. 2 in the afternoon. Buddy was trippin. It gets worse. Just wait.

According to KGW.com reports, police got a call from homeowners saying Wilson drove up to the home and approached them in their garage. He was acting strangely so they closed the garage door and called police. That’s when Wilson attempted to come into the home through the front and then back door. When police arrived at the home Wilson emerged completely naked from a shed in the backyard. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Marion County Jail.

This isn’t the first arrest for Wilson, who was shot by a homeowner last June after something similar happened. He was also arrested in January after being found naked outside of another Portland home. Wilson’s father is former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. Wilson II was a standout at Stanford and played cornerback for the Detroit Lions. He’s reportedly been struggling with a methamphetamine addiction since being sidelined from pro sports due to injury.

Hope the brother gets some help SOON!

Woodburn Police