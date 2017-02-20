A Fade Deferred? Frail-Framed Soulja Boy Says Chris Brown Scared To Sign Fight Contract
- By Bossip Staff
Soulja Boy Says His Fight With Chris Brown Is Officially Cancelled</h2<
We hope none of you held your breath for a Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy pay-per-view extravaganza. It ain’t happenin’. At least if you let King Draco tell it…
Yesterday, Soulja Boy went a Twitter rant about how “b!t¢h” Chris Breezy was for ducking his dirty-fingernail hands.
Peep that on the flip side.
Image via Instagram/WENN/Twitter