This College Student Pettily Graded His Ex-Girlfriend’s Apology Letter & Sent It Back

Fair or foul???

Nick Lutz Grades Exe’s Apology Letter

After a breakup, people cope with their heartbreak in various ways but one man’s idea to publicly shame his ex-girlfriend is getting him some attention.

A college student who graded his ex-girlfriend’s apology letter is making worldwide headlines for his petty behavior. Nick Lutz of Florida’s Stetson University. was none too pleased when his cheating ex wrote a four-page letter to him and sent it to him in the mail.

And instead of just ignoring the note, he whipped out a red pen and ripped his exe’s apology to shreds for grammatical errors and for using “fillers” in her statements.

“I just hope to God you have thought about me,” wrote the ex. “I have not,” wrote back the Petty Prince.

Overall Nick gave her a 61 of 100, which is a D-minus.

“You claim that cheating never occurred but place blame on yourself — then what for?” wrote Nick. “Need to stop contradicting your own story and pick a side. While this gesture is appreciated I would prefer details over statements. Revision for half credit will be accepted.”

Nick not only sent back the letter, he pettily posted it on social media.

The post has been shared over 100,000 times since Friday and liked more than 300,000 times.

What do YOU think about Nick Lutz shaming his exe’s apology letter?