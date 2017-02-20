It Ain’t Sweet: Openly Gay Boxer Yusaf Mack Beats The Breaks Off Twitter Troll Homophobe

Yusaf Mack Puts Beating On Homophobic Twitter Troll Inside Philly Barbershop

It’s not “just Twitter“.

Especially not when it’s hate speech.

For example, it’s not “just Twitter” when an openly gay world-class boxer comes down to the barbershop while you gettin’ a shampoo and beats yo’ muthaf**kin’ azz for callin’ him all kinds of anti-gay slurs on social media.

According to TMZ, that is precisely what happened in Philadelphia when Yusaf Mack caught a Twitter troll inside the LA Clippers shop Saturday night.

Ol’ boy was lookin’ to get a fade, but instead, he got a fade.

You’d think this guy would watch his mouth after a gay man pounded on ’em. But alas…

We also reached out to the victim who didn’t want to talk … but has since issued several homophobic statements on his Facebook page, including: “I rather have a video of some beating me up then a video of someone seeing me take a d*** up my a** any day.”

He must like that azz beatin’. He wants another.

