Too Late? The Creator Of 2014’s ‘On Fleek’ Wants To Get Paid For The Phrase

Peaches Monroee Launches GoFundMe

A teenager whose phrase went viral on Vine is looking to be compensated years later. Back in 2014 Peaches Monroee became a sensation and started the trend of people calling things “on fleek.”



Now Peaches who’s a college student studying nursing, has launched a GoFundMe asking for money to fund her cosmetics line.

“Some of you may know me as Peaches Monroee but my name is Kayla,” wrote the viral video star. “I came up with the phrase/word “Eyebrows on Fleek”. Everyone has used the phrase/word but I haven’t received any money behind it or recognition. But for the most I want to start a cosmetic line and hair line; But I don’t have any money to do so. Maybe this can help me with my wishes and dreams.

Kayla has a goal of $100,000 and you can view the GoFundMe for yourself HERE.

While Peaches has a right to ask for compensation considering that the term has been used by the likes of Nicki Minaj, why didn’t she capitalize on this as SOON as it started?

Vine has created stars like King Bach who has a net worth of $2 million.



Do YOU think Peaches Monroee will be compensated for “on fleek”???