Fire Tune: CyHi The Prynce Ponders Making It Rain In The Motherland On “Nu Africa” [Audio]

I'm ready for every last one of you rappers who think they can out rap me!!! #sony #maverick #blueprint #TIG #ivystate #brooklynknights A post shared by CYHI THE PRYNCE (@1cyhitheprynce) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

CyHi The Prynce Returns With His New Black Righteous Single “Nu Africa”

As the only G.O.O.D. Music member without a solo album, CyHi The Prynce is often thought of as the lost member of his clique, but truth is, he never went anywhere. That much is evidenced by the topical first single of his newly-announced album No Dope On Sunday, “Nu Africa”.

ALBUM ON THE WAY!!! #goodmusic #yeezy @adidasoriginals A post shared by CYHI THE PRYNCE (@1cyhitheprynce) on Dec 9, 2015 at 5:44pm PST

CyHi has been around, he’s been paying attention and he’s got a plan for us should we decide to flee Trump’s America for Mother Africa.

Press play on “Nu Africa” and you’ll see what we mean.

What say you? You feelin’ CyHi’s vision of Africa?

Flip the page to hear another new joint entitled “Legend”

